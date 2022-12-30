Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,157,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 228,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.24 and its 200 day moving average is $297.45.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

