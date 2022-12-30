Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ambev by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,755,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32.

Ambev Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambev Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.