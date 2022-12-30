Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.39. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

