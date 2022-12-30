Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 71,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

