Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,520 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 7.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

