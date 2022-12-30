MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 427,416 shares.The stock last traded at $149.01 and had previously closed at $147.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

