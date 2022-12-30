MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.91

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 6518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

