Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.36. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 12,128 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,596,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 140,298 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

