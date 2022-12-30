New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.09, but opened at 3.96. New Found Gold shares last traded at 3.96, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

New Found Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.99.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.