New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $38.56

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $37.75. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 5,017 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

