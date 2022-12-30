New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $38.56

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $37.75. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 5,017 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
