Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,949 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 557,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

