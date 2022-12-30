Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,216 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $48,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.