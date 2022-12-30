Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 136 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $30,978,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $4,878,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE RRX opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

