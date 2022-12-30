Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 243 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,279,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,799,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

