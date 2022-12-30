Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 34,906 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,906 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.97 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $860.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

