Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 381 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 82.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $52.46 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

