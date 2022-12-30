Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,913 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 552,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 151.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 92.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

