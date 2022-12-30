Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 639 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Greif were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Greif by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif Announces Dividend

NYSE GEF opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

