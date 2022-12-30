Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,926 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NOW were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 913,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after buying an additional 399,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.73 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.