Oak Asset Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $390.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

