Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.41, but opened at 1.38. Oatly Group shares last traded at 1.44, with a volume of 15,195 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.80.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.75 and its 200 day moving average is 2.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.