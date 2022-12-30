Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.41, but opened at 1.38. Oatly Group shares last traded at 1.44, with a volume of 15,195 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.80.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.75 and its 200 day moving average is 2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The business had revenue of 183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 209.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

