Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

