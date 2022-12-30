Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,533 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $84.18 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $858.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

