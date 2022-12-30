Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 88,278 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,278 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

