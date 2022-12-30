Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 91,736 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,736 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.