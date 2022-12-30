Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 281.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

