Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 328,422 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Perion Network by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,177,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PERI stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $158.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

