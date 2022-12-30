Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $11.46. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4,628 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Pharming Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $738.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
