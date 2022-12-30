Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $11.46. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4,628 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $738.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.52 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

