Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

HD opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

