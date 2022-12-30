Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 62,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $109.66.

