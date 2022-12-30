Planning Center Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.