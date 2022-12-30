POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.72. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNT. SVB Leerink began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

