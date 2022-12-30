Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1,135.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.82.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $306.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $569.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

