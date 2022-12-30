PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

