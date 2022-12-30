Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Buys 43,120.00 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director William Michael O’reilly bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of 1.54 per share, for a total transaction of 43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,300.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Performance

PNRL stock opened at 1.59 on Friday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of 1.18 and a twelve month high of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.56.

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

North American Nickel Inc engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt resources. It focuses on developing the Selebi Project, which covers an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

