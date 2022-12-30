Preston T. Parsons Sells 97,000 Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $24,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,228,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of IONM opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Assure Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $8.15.
Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
