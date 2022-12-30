Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,996 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 329.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.

NYSE:AVY opened at $181.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $219.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

