Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,269 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

