Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

KMI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

