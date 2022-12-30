Private Trust Co. NA Has $585,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

