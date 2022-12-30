Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $47,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 259,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

