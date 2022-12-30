Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.97 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

