ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 7.2 %

SQQQ opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.