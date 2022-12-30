Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $32.16

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $31.45. Rapid7 shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 1,168 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.