Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 23,685.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.6 %

RJF stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.