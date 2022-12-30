Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

