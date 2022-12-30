Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

