Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

