Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

