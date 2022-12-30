Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $373,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

